2022 September 12 17:06

Valenciaport presents its offer for the cruise sector at the Seatrade Cruise Med trade fair

The The Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) will present at the Seatrade Cruise Med fair, one of the main world events linked to the cruise industry, its offer of excursions in municipalities in the province of Valencia based on sustainable, safe, non-seasonal and adapted to the needs of cruise passengers, according to the company's release. A differentiated offer that includes a wide range of urban or rural activities, with alternatives for lovers of the outdoors, sport or hiking, with more sustainable options. An offer that adds to the gastronomic, cultural, wine, musical or historical experiences.

The PAV will also be present at the 61st MedCruise Assembly to be held on 16 September in Malaga. At this meeting, the actions that the association wishes to undertake in the coming year will be discussed, giving priority to environmental and social sustainability initiatives, as well as training on these issues. Valenciaport, which holds the first vice-presidency of this Association, will be represented by Francesca Antonelli.