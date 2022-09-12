-
2022 September 12 15:48
Throughput of port Shanghai (China) in M’2022 fell by 7% YoY to 336.9 million tonnes
The port’s container throughput is flat, year-on-year
In January-August 2022, port Shanghai (China) handled 336.86 million tonnes of cargo, down 7%, year-on-year. According to the port authority, container throughput in January-August remained almost flat, year-on-year, at 3.1 million TEUs.
Shanghai is a deep sea and river port of China. In 2021, the port of Shanghai handled 539.2 million tonnes.
