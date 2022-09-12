2022 September 12 15:35

Port of Rotterdam Authority hands over the berths in the centre of Rotterdam to the municipality

The Port of Rotterdam Authority and the Municipality of Rotterdam have reached an agreement about handing over the management of quay walls and embankments in the city area to the municipal authority. Consequently, some berths in the urban area will disappear, according to Port of Rotterdam's release.



The berths mainly affected are along the Feijenoordkade, the Rhijnspoorkade (site of the former Tropicana swimming paradise) and the first Katendrechtse Hoofd. From 1 October onwards the berths will no longer be available for public use. Although management of a large part of Noordereiland will be transferred to the municipal authority, the berths on the renovated Maaskade will remain available for inland shipping.

The reason behind the disappearance of these berths is the steady shift of port activities from the centre to more western ports. In recent years, Rotterdam has invested in inland shipping berths in the Maashaven, ensuring that the total mooring capacity is maintained. This has allowed the municipal authority to include the vacated sites for redevelopment and reuse as part of its ambitions for the inner city Nieuwe Maas.