2022 September 12 14:45

Viking Kvasir сollides with another vessel on the Rhine river near Wesel, Germany - Cruise Law News

The Viking Kvasir collided with another ship this morning on the Rhine river near Wesel, Germany. The accident occured during the river cruise ships’s Antwerpen to Amsterdam low country cruise. A couple of passengers and several crew reportedly sustained minor injuries, according to Cruise Law News.



The collision happened about a mile from Viking’s privately owned dock in Wesel. Damage was above the waterline and no water was taken on.

The last accident involving a Viking river cruise ship (the Viking Hermod) occurred in early July of this year. There have been at least six accidents involving Viking river ships in the last six years, involving the Viking Aegir, Viking Sigyn, Viking Freya, Viking Idun, and an unidentified river cruise ship (some identified the ship as a Viking longship), as well as a couple of incidents involving river ships operated by other companies, including the M/S Swiss Crystal and Scylla Edelweiss.