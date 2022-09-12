  • Home
  • 2022 September 12 14:05

    More than 40 ships to be built for transportation of agricultural products - Viktoria Abramchenko

    The development of domestic shipbuilding will in the focus of Russia’s fishery industry

    There is a plan to build more than 40 ships and to ensure sufficient number of railway containers and refrigerated facilities for transportation of agricultural products, Deputy Prime Minister Viktoria Abramchenko said at the meeting with the Prime Minister when speaking about the need to boost exports of agricultural products and expand sales markets. The ranscript of the meeting held on 12 September 2022 is available on the official website of RF Government.

    “Our target is to boost exports of agricultural products by 2030 to over $47 billion, more than 1.5 times. For that, it is necessary to build up shipments of products with high added value and to solve logistics issues. Therefore, we plan to build more than 40 ships for transportation of agricultural products and to ensure availability of sufficient number of railway containers and refrigerated facilities,” said Viktoria Abramchenko when telling about the development of the agricultural and fishery segments.

    According to Viktoria Abramchenko, the development of domestic shipbuilding will in the focus of Russia’s fishery industry as well as the construction of shore-based fish processing plants and other measures allowing to build up the agricultural industry’s output by 29.7% by 20230.

