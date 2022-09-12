2022 September 12 13:01

RF Government to allocate RUB 15 billion under subsidized leasing programme for seagoing ships

Meeting video freeze-frame

More than 300 ships to be built by 2030

To enhance economic resilience, RF Government will allocate over RUB 100 billion including RUB 15 billion earmarked under the subsidized leasing programme for seagoing ships. More than 300 ships of various purposes are to be built and delivered to transport companies by 2030, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the meeting with Vice Prime Ministers, according to the transcript available on the official website of RF Government.

“External restrictions have aggravated the situation with supply of components and equipment for the shipbuilding industry and have led to a considerable growth of expenses,” Mikhail Mishustin explained the need of support.

Vyborg Shipyard will be provided with a targeted subsidy of RUB 3 billion. The shipyard is currently working on a new icebreaker for the North-West Basin.

The Prime Minister also said that special assistance will be provided to the Kaliningrad Region. “Due to the actions of the unfriendly states the region has faces restrictions on cargo transit from other entities of Russia. To support investment projects and generate new jobs in the region, we will allocate RUB 5.5 billion,” said Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the statement, additional RUB 2 billion is foreseen for the development of LNG production equipment. The Industry Development Fund will be additionally capitalized by RUB 8 billion. Besides, RUB 4 billion will be allocated for the programmes in the small- and medium-tonnage chemistry.