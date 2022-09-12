2022 September 12 12:37

Wallenius Sol announces naming ceremony for the world’s biggest ice-rated ConRo vessel

Wallenius Sol’s new record-breaking vessel Botnia Enabler was christened in the Port of Skelleftea, according to the company's release.

Botnia Enabler is not only the world’s biggest ice-rated ConRo vessel with multi-fuel operation, but also the biggest ship that has ever called at the Port of Skelleftea. It was with much due pomp and ceremony that invited guests, politicians and representatives of trade and industry bore witness to the ship’s godmother Ulla Löfven when she according to tradition broke a bottle of champagne against the ship’s 242 metre long hull.

The name Botnia Enabler has its origins in WALLENIUS SOL’s business idea of being an enabler for the base industry in the Gulf of Bothnia, and according to managing director Ragnar Johansson, it was natural that the Port of Skelleftea should host the ceremony.

Botnia Enabler will share the Zeebrugge-Antwerp-Kokkola-Oulu-Kemi-Skelleftea-Travemunde route with her sister ship, Baltic Enabler.





