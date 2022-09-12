2022 September 12 11:42

ICTSI Mexico gets more new equipment

Contecon Manzanillo (CMSA), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s business unit operating at the Port of Manzanillo, is adding four new state-of-the-art rubber tired gantries (RTG) to its landside equipment fleet to further consolidate cargo movement in Mexico’s most important port, according to the company's release.



Representing an investment of USD8 million, the new RTGs will help speed up container loading and unloading times at the terminal. They also reaffirm the company’s commitment to continue strengthening and expanding the port for the benefit of the supply chain.



In June 2010, ICTSI signed a 34-year concession for the development and operation of the Second Specialized Container Terminal (TEC-II) at the Port of Manzanillo in Mexico. ICTSI established a subsidiary, Contecon Manzanillo SA de CV to operate the Port of Manzanillo.



Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.