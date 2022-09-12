2022 September 12 10:23

DEME and Van Oord joint venture awarded contract for Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project offshore Northern Australia

DEME and Van Oord have been awarded a contract from Allseas in support of the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located offshore Northern Australia, according to DEME's release.​ The joint venture will be responsible for providing support for the shallow water pipeline installation scope in Northern Territory waters including trenching, pipe pull operations and rock placement works.

DEME and Van Oord will carry out trenching, pipe pull operations and prepare the shore crossing at the landfall location near the Darwin LNG plant. Additionally, rock placement works will be performed to protect the pipeline.

A cutter suction dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger and backhoe dredger will be deployed for this project, as well as a fallpipe vessel for the rock placement works and a linear pulling winch for the pipe pull. Project preparations will commence immediately.

DEME has a sizable share of the contract, representing a value for DEME of EUR 50-150 million.



