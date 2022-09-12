2022 September 12 09:57

Aurelia’s 100% hydrogen powered design gets awarded RINA approval

Aurelia Green Ship Concept Design has unveiled a new design with 100% hydrogen propulsion, which challenges the future of the green design business, according to RINA's release. The Certificate of Approval in Principle has been issued by RINA based on the newly published RINA Rules for Hydrogen Fuelled Ships and the RINA Guide for the Approval in Principle of Novel Technologies.

The new design concept is the ACD01 1000, a RORO vessel for transporting ro-ro cargo, with electric propulsion using highly compressed H2 as fuel. Beyond the green design, the difference is marked by the ship's hydrogen-based engine system, which can be applied to other ship designs.

The fuel used to operate the vessel is 100% compressed hydrogen which generates no environmentally harmful emissions with a design which can be considered as zero emission not only in port, but also during navigation. The hybrid propulsion is based on battery and fuel cell power modules and it is not supported by internal combustion engines supplied by petroleum-based conventional fuels. The batteries are used as an energy storage source to supply power for the hotel load too.

Furthermore, this new design complies well beyond the limits settled by EEDI Phase 3 according to MEPC.203(62), the ballast water treatment plant is in accordance with the latest amendments of the International Ballast Water Management Convention and the hull is designed to ensure excellent hydrodynamic and maximum propeller efficiency.

Aurelia is a start-up with crystalline talent in concept designs for clean power vessels.

