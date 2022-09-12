  • Home
  • 2022 September 12 10:00

    Throughput of Russian seaports in 8M’2022 rose by 0.1% YoY to 553.3 million tonnes

    Image source: Rosmorrechflot
    Handling of dry cargo fell by 4.9%, handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 4.9%

    In January-August 2022, seaports of Russia handled 553.3 million tonnes of cargo, up 0.1%, year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

    In the reported period, handling of dry cargo totaled 260.9 million tonnes (-4.9%), liquid bulk cargo - 292.4 million tonnes (+4.9%) having shown growth for the first time from May.

    Throughput of seaports in the Arctic Basin rose by 4.3% to 65.2 million tonnes including 18.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-4.4%) and 46.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+8%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Baltic Basin continued decreasing although the decrease has slowed down. Total throughput in the basin fell by 1.3% to 163.5 million tonnes including 63.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-18.2%) and 99.7 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13.8%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Azov-Don Basin remained flat, year-on-year at 169.9 million tonnes including 75.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+0.3%) and 94.8 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.2%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Caspian Basin continues decreasing – it fell by 25.3% to 3.7 million tonnes including 1.8 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.3%) and 1.9 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-41.2%).

    Throughput of seaports in the Far East Basin rose by 0.7% to 151.0 million tonnes including 101.7 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+1.4%) and 49.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-0.8%).

