Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-August 2022 rose by 1.5% YoY

The port’s container throughput fell by 1%

In January-August 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 1.5%, year-on-year, to 9.95 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was down 3.2% - to 7.17 million tonnes including 1.55 million tonnes of paper (-14.1%), 917.9 thousand tonnes of wood pulp (-21.9%) 1.47 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-11%) and 1.34 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+26%).

Handling of imports rose by 16% to 2.78 million tonnes including 1.03 tonnes of ran wood (+30.2%), 551.9 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+4.6%) and 292.53 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+25.8%) while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 4% 616.53 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 8.8% to 2.47 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 10 times to 479.9 thousand tonnes.

Container throughput fell by 1% to 408 thousand TEU.

Vessel traffic was up 1.8% to 1,612 units.

The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.

