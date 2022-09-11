2022 September 11 10:27

European Energy secures new green bond in volatile market

European Energy has strengthened its capital base by raising another green senior bond of EUR 75m in an uncertain financial market.



European Energy has added another green bond of EUR 75m to its bond program. The proceeds will be used to finance or refinance renewable energy projects in European Energy.



The interest rate of the new green senior bond is 3-month EURIBOR (zero per cent. floor) plus a margin of 5.75% p.a. The bond will mature in 2026 and will be listed on Nasdaq’s Sustainable Debt platform.



– The construction of new renewable capacity relies on efficient and scalable funding and with this bond, we can increase our construction activity, says Knud Erik Andersen, CEO of European Energy.



– The current market condition is subject to a significant shift, primarily driven by high and very volatile power prices combined with higher construction costs. However, with the issuance of this new bond, European Energy has clearly shown that investors appreciate our strong financials and outlook and by providing us funding, we can continue our projected growth.



At the moment, European Energy has three bonds listed:



EUR 300m green senior bond maturing in 2025

EUR 75m green senior bond maturing in 2026

EUR 150m green hybrid bond maturing in 3020 with first call in September 2023



European Energy has projects across 26 countries with more than 40 GW in development pipeline. Currently European Energy has more than one GW of renewable energy under construction. The company is expecting to connect up to 1 GW of renewable energy capacity by the end of 2022.