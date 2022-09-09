  • Home
  • News
  • IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 September 9 17:54

    IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering Structures

    • Cargo throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 remains flat, year-on-year – Vladimir Putin
    • Container throughput of Global Ports’ north-western terminals fell by about 80% in summer 2022
    • Handling of Belorussian cargo via Astrakhan Region’s ports in 8M’22 exceeded 70 thousand tonnes. Besides, Belarus redirects part of its export cargo to ports of the Murmansk Region.
    • Vostochny Port took part in the Eastern Economic Forum
    • FESCO to invest RUB 24 billion in expansion of CPV handling and processing facilities
    • Grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala port in 8M’22 surged by 60% to 142 thousand tonnes
    • NORDENG offers innovative solution for construction of deep-water berths in the Arctic
    • By 2025, port Korsakov to become the key for development of international container shipping via Sakhalin
    • Capacity of Far East ports to surge by one-third totaling 390 million tonnes by 2030
    • Shortage in capacity of coal facilities in the Far East ports estimated at over 50 million tonnes per year
    • Dredging works completed on inland water ways of the Ob Basin

    Shipping and Logistics

    • Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran sign declaration on development of North-South International Transport Corridor
    • The role of the Northern Sea Route is growing amid the current situation according to Sergey Frank
    • NSR cargo traffic can rise to 220 million tonnes per year – Vladimir Putin
    • TransContainer’s subsidiary in Japan to focus on multimodal shipments via Far East ports. TransContainer and SVLOGRUS will jointly develop multimodal transportation via Far East ports.
    • Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW in H1’22 rose by 2% YoY
    • Clobal coal trade sees structural changes with a shift from the Atlantic to the Pacific region – Irina Olkhovskaya
    • Capacity of the Eastern Operating Domain to increase by 9.7% to 158 million tonnes in 2022
    • Fesco to expand its fleet with three ships by the end of 2022
    • Number of passengers on Astra Marine ships in Saint-Petersburg rose by 65% this summer

    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • Russia’s demand for construction of new ships by 2035 increased to 1,500 units
    • Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot
    • Development of Rules for subsidizing of ship equipment manufacture nears completion
    • Batches of technically independent ship equipment expected at shipyards from 2024-2025 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
    • State Duma Committee for Economic Policy suggests setting zero-level VAT for ship construction
    • Ministry of Industry and Trade to ask for RUB 280 for revised programme of civil shipbuilding leasing
    • Rosmorport to tell about its fleet repair at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on September 20
    • Russian Federal Fisheries Agency calls on additional capitalization of shipyards
    • United Engine Corporation to present its 8MW dual-fuel gas turbine engine at Petersburg International Gas Forum
    • Crab catching ship Omolon arrives at the delivery base in the Primorsky Territory
    • Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan
    • Regions demand over 250 passenger ships – Yevgeny Ditrikh
    • Capital repair of specialized fleet begins at the branches of Ob-Irtysh Basin Administration
    • New ship repair and shipbuilding hub being created in Sovetskaya Gavan
    • Karelia Government to subsidize the development of Medvezhyegorskaya maintenance base
    • Ministry of Industry and Trade introduced mandatory expertise prior to signing of shipbuilding contracts
    • Rosatom to create a composite shipbuilding yard in Korsakov (Sakhalin).
    • Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three ships for Antey ahead of schedule

    Bunkering Market 

    • Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
Другие новости по темам: shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, bunkering, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 September 9

18:25 Cosco Shipping launches regular sea-rail block train service between Qinzhou and Luzhou
18:07 Chevron granted interest in three permits to assess carbon storage offshore Australia
17:54 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:27 BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries collaborate on Carbon Capture & Storage onboard maritime vessels
17:19 Port of Liepaja throughput in 8M’2022 rose by 15.4% Y-o-Y to 5.02 million tonnes
17:02 Color Line improves the energy efficiency of its vessels with Elogrid
16:47 The construction phase of the floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven starts
16:33 Rosmorport reports amendment of information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Register of Seaports
16:10 Erik Thun's cargo ship reportedly sinking after collision with reefer off Denmark - FleetMon
16:01 Fincantieri will build four further cruise ships for Viking
15:42 RINA awards the world’s first type-approved methanol-powered fuel cell system
15:21 Cosco Shipping delivers the first batch of automobiles to Zeebrugge for SAIC
15:01 Port of Rotterdam Authority encourages noise measurement of moored ships
14:47 Thessaloniki to host 2023 Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum
14:45 Port of Hamburg receives the Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Award in the ‘Best Seaport - Europe’ category
14:24 Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company’s ferry Nakhchivan put into operation after overhaul
13:42 Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine sign MoU to help decarbonize the maritime industry
13:21 DNV awards Kongsberg Maritime first EPL/ShaPoLi type approval
13:05 Krasnoyarsk River Port replaces its obsolete locomotive with a more powerful one of domestic origin
12:51 Ports of Stockholm steps up investment in hydrogen
12:31 DNV signs MOU with HHI, AVIKUS and LISCR to develop autonomous ship technology
12:14 GTT and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of GTT membrane containment systems
11:58 Rosmorport to tell about its fleet repair at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on September 20
11:40 Port Houston and Shell sign MOU to explore key energy, mobility, and decarbonization projects
11:20 LR awarded AiP for HB Hunte’s new gas storage and supply system
11:01 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
11:00 LNG-fueled tugboat Ishin undergoes LNG bunkering trial in Tomakomai Port
10:40 Alfa Laval has optimizes the design of the Alfa Laval Smit LNG inert gas generator
10:20 Port of Oakland A+ and A ratings affirmed by Moody’s
10:14 LR awards design approval for DSME’s new dual fuel VLCC
10:02 First LNG-powered containership for Pasha Hawaii delivered to ABS Class
09:45 U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $20 million federal grant to Port of Los Angeles
09:25 “K” Line starts trials of a next-generation onboard service cart called "Beecle"
09:22 Crude oil futures rise but close this week lower
09:11 MABUX: Irregular changes to continue in Global bunker market on Sep 09

2022 September 8

18:07 Empty container problem intensifies - Sea-Intelligence
18:00 Grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala port in 8M’22 surged by 60% to 142 thousand tonnes
17:41 Northern Xplorer signs LOI with West Sea Shipyard to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship
17:32 Cargo throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 remains flat, year-on-year – Vladimir Putin
17:20 Saipem joins the initiative for zero methane emissions promoted by OGCI
17:16 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 36, 2022
17:02 ICTSI Subic to add four additional rubber tired gantries
16:50 Container throughput of Global Ports’ north-western terminals fell by about 80% in summer 2022
16:45 LR award ‘Digital Twin Approved Certification’ to Furuno for HermAce VDR
16:35 MOL and ENN sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers
16:27 Russia’s demand for construction of new ships by 2035 increased to 1,500 units
16:04 Konecranes hands over first Generation 6 Mobile Harbor Crane in Finland
15:54 Rolls-Royce receives order for 9 mtu Hybrid PropulsionPacks for 9 new Liberty Lines fast crafts
15:34 Maersk Drilling secures six-month extension for drillship with Shell
15:14 LR award AiP for Value Maritime’s Carbon Capture and Storage System
14:53 Maersk Supply Service and Stiesdal Offshore to enter floating wind partnership
14:32 Wartsila and CLdN cooperate in building of innovative hybrid RoRo vessels
14:12 A.P. Moller – Maersk signs an agreement with Dubai South to more than double its warehousing & distribution footprint in UAE
13:55 duisport and Port of Antwerp-Bruges agree long-term partnership
13:29 Delo Group’s fleet numbers about 25 ships as of September 2022
13:02 Fesco to expand its fleet with three ships by the end of 2022
12:01 Stolt Tankers enhances fuel efficiency with Yara Marine's FuelOpt
11:37 APM Terminals remains plans to convert part of a shipyard into a new container terminal in Suape, Brazil
11:36 Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan
11:13 MacGregor to supply deck handling solutions for one of world’s largest wind turbine installation vessels