2022 September 9 17:54
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering Structures
- Cargo throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 remains flat, year-on-year – Vladimir Putin
- Container throughput of Global Ports’ north-western terminals fell by about 80% in summer 2022
- Handling of Belorussian cargo via Astrakhan Region’s ports in 8M’22 exceeded 70 thousand tonnes. Besides, Belarus redirects part of its export cargo to ports of the Murmansk Region.
- Vostochny Port took part in the Eastern Economic Forum
- FESCO to invest RUB 24 billion in expansion of CPV handling and processing facilities
- Grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala port in 8M’22 surged by 60% to 142 thousand tonnes
- NORDENG offers innovative solution for construction of deep-water berths in the Arctic
- By 2025, port Korsakov to become the key for development of international container shipping via Sakhalin
- Capacity of Far East ports to surge by one-third totaling 390 million tonnes by 2030
- Shortage in capacity of coal facilities in the Far East ports estimated at over 50 million tonnes per year
- Dredging works completed on inland water ways of the Ob Basin
Shipping and Logistics
- Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran sign declaration on development of North-South International Transport Corridor
- The role of the Northern Sea Route is growing amid the current situation according to Sergey Frank
- NSR cargo traffic can rise to 220 million tonnes per year – Vladimir Putin
- TransContainer’s subsidiary in Japan to focus on multimodal shipments via Far East ports. TransContainer and SVLOGRUS will jointly develop multimodal transportation via Far East ports.
- Cargo traffic on Russia’s IWW in H1’22 rose by 2% YoY
- Clobal coal trade sees structural changes with a shift from the Atlantic to the Pacific region – Irina Olkhovskaya
- Capacity of the Eastern Operating Domain to increase by 9.7% to 158 million tonnes in 2022
- Fesco to expand its fleet with three ships by the end of 2022
- Number of passengers on Astra Marine ships in Saint-Petersburg rose by 65% this summer
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Russia’s demand for construction of new ships by 2035 increased to 1,500 units
- Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot
- Development of Rules for subsidizing of ship equipment manufacture nears completion
- Batches of technically independent ship equipment expected at shipyards from 2024-2025 – RF Ministry of Industry and Trade
- State Duma Committee for Economic Policy suggests setting zero-level VAT for ship construction
- Ministry of Industry and Trade to ask for RUB 280 for revised programme of civil shipbuilding leasing
- Rosmorport to tell about its fleet repair at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on September 20
- Russian Federal Fisheries Agency calls on additional capitalization of shipyards
- United Engine Corporation to present its 8MW dual-fuel gas turbine engine at Petersburg International Gas Forum
- Crab catching ship Omolon arrives at the delivery base in the Primorsky Territory
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard JSC launches first crab catcher of Project Сса5712LS, Kapitan Khazan
- Regions demand over 250 passenger ships – Yevgeny Ditrikh
- Capital repair of specialized fleet begins at the branches of Ob-Irtysh Basin Administration
- New ship repair and shipbuilding hub being created in Sovetskaya Gavan
- Karelia Government to subsidize the development of Medvezhyegorskaya maintenance base
- Ministry of Industry and Trade introduced mandatory expertise prior to signing of shipbuilding contracts
- Rosatom to create a composite shipbuilding yard in Korsakov (Sakhalin).
- Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard to launch three ships for Antey ahead of schedule
Bunkering Market
- Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 8M’2022 fell by 28% YoY
