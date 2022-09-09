2022 September 9 17:27

BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries collaborate on Carbon Capture & Storage onboard maritime vessels

BASF and Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (SHI) will carry out a collaborative feasibility assessment of capturing CO2 onboard maritime vessels using BASF’s OASE blue technology for flue gas applications. Towards this end, both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding for Onboard Carbon Capture and Storage (OCCS) technology at the trade show Gastech 2022 in Milan, Italy, according to BASF's release.

The scope of the collaboration includes a marinization study as well as engineering design and construction of the carbon capture unit. BASF will support with its expertise on floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) and with its well proven OASE blue technology contributing to sustainability by substantial energy savings compared with conventional technologies. SHI will evaluate the feasibility of installing the gas treatment technology onboard maritime vessels. The joint effort is in line with the strategy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce the carbon intensity of international shipping by at least 40% by 2030.



BASF’s accelerator products make a substantial sustainability contribution in the value chain. To assess the sustainability performance of its products and identify accelerator solutions, BASF conducts regular reassessments of its product portfolio.

Taking place in Milan, Italy from September 5-8, 2022, Gastech is the world’s largest global exhibition and conference for technologies related to natural gas, liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, low carbon solutions and climate.





