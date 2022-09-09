2022 September 9 17:02

Color Line improves the energy efficiency of its vessels with Elogrid

Norwegian shipping company Color Line has ordered the Elogrid solution developed by Elomatic for its M/S Superspeed 1 and M/S Superspeed 2 passenger car ferries, according to the company's release. Elogrid will be installed in early 2023 during periodical dry docking at the entrance of the bow and aft tunnel thrusters to reduce the vessels' additional resistance.

The solution also increases the side thrust of the tunnel propellers and thus facilitates the vessels' maneuverability in ports. This is especially beneficial when maneuvering in windy conditions and improves the ferries’ safety.

In addition, Elogrid enhances travel comfort as the vibration and noise caused by the side thrusters is reduced.

Elomatic Oy is a Finnish consulting and engineering company with more than 50 years’ experience in the marine and offshore industry. In addition, the company provides demanding expert services to the process, machinery and pharmaceutical industries, among others. Elomatic focuses on continuous improvement, hybrid solutions, alternative fuels, and energy saving solutions.



Color Line is the biggest shipping company in Norway and one of the biggest in Europe who offer European short sea shipping. The Color Line shipping company operates seven ships on four international routes between Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany, with cruising on the Oslo-Kiel route, transport on the routes from Larvik and Kristiansand to Hirtshals and transport and shopping on the Sandefjord-Strømstad route. In addition to passenger and goods transport, Color Line operates conferences and exhibitions, hotel operation, restaurants, shops, entertainment and tour production.