2022 September 9 16:47

The construction phase of the floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven starts

On Thursday 8 September, the official start was given to the construction phase of the EemsEnergyTerminal, a floating LNG terminal in the Eemshaven (Groningen), according to Gasunie's release. The first LNG tanker also arrived that day. It is expected that the first natural gas will flow into Gasunie's gas network as early as mid-September.

Various technical activities will continue over the next few weeks. The LNG terminal is expected to be operating at full capacity by the end of November/beginning of December.



Every effort has been made to build this terminal, which will be completed in record time. Approximately 500 employees are involved. In the past few days, two FSRUs (Floating Storage Regasification Units) - the Golar Igloo and the Eemshaven LNG - have been moored in the port. Together they form the terminal where liquefied natural gas (LNG), delivered by tanker, is turned into gaseous form.



The Eemshaven LNG (Exmar) and the Golar Igloo (New Fortress Energy) are leased for a period of five years and are located in one of the Eemshaven harbour basins. The incoming boats transporting LNG will in turn moor ship-to-ship to the Golar Igloo for unloading. From there it can be transhipped to the Eemshaven LNG. Both FSRUs can 'regasify' and feed gas into Gasunie's gas pipeline network. A natural gas pipeline and a hot water pipeline have been laid on the quay. There are also connecting pipelines between the FSRUs for the aforementioned transport of LNG.

A new gas pipeline has been laid from the quay to Gasunie's existing network. Outside the terminal, the gas pipeline is entirely underground. And although they are physically two FSRUs, EemsEnergyTerminal will provide services to users as a single terminal.

The EemsEnergyTerminal will be able to make a total of 8 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year available to the national natural gas network after processing the LNG supplied.

Until this year, the Netherlands only had an LNG terminal in the port of Rotterdam. The expansion in the Eemshaven and the optimisation of the terminal in Rotterdam will double the import capacity for LNG.