2022 September 9 16:33

Rosmorport reports amendment of information on Big Port of Saint Petersburg in RF Register of Seaports

By Order of Rosmorrechflot No. VS-267-r dated August 10, 2022, the information on the seaport Big Port of Saint Petersburg in the Register of Seaports of the Russian Federation has been amended, according to Rosmorport.

The adjustments concern clarifying the specialization of the sea terminal in the seaport of Big Port of Saint Petersburg which is operated by MOBI DICK LLC.

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch has 72 berths in the seaport Big Port of Saint Petersburg, which makes 48.3 % of their total number in the seaport.

The majority of the branch’s berths are leased to operators or marine terminals in accordance with the established procedure, while 17 berths are used by the branch for its own needs.

At the end of 7 months of 2022, 14.9 million tons of cargo were handled at 55 leased berths of the branch, which makes 61.6 % of the total transshipment volume in the seaport of Big Port of Saint Petersburg.