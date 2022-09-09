2022 September 9 16:10

Erik Thun's cargo ship reportedly sinking after collision with reefer off Denmark - FleetMon

General cargo ship HELGE collided with reefer WILD COSMOS at around 0320 UTC Sep 9 in North sea 32 nm NW of Ringkobing, Denmark, while both ships were sailing in the same direction, according to FleetMon.

HELGE was breached and started taking on water, later updates said the ship sank and 7 crew were rescued, but according to track, the ship was still afloat, adrift, as of 0710 UTC, so probably, situation is not as bad as reported by some sources. HELGE is en route from Antwerp to Heroya Norway, WILD COSMOS is en route from Durban ZA to Tallinn Estonia.