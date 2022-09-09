2022 September 9 15:42

RINA awards the world’s first type-approved methanol-powered fuel cell system

The safety concept of this innovative system architecture has now received Type Approval from the classification society RINA. This confirms the safety of the system and its conformity with maritime standards and regulations, according to RINA's release.

Freudenberg e-Power Systems has developed an innovative approach to using methanol for marine applications. This combines highly efficient fuel reforming technology with a long-life PEM fuel cell in a modular, scalable system unit. It generates hydrogen via steam reforming, which then reacts with oxygen from the air in the fuel cell to produce the electrical energy needed for both propulsion and the ship’s electrical system. The heat required for the reformer can be obtained directly from the waste heat of the fuel cells. Fuel cell stack, reformer and control electronics as well as all components for media supply are located in a prefabricated, modular unit. This containment design facilitates easy installation on board.

Freudenberg e-Power Systems is convinced that the best heavy-duty solutions start at the cell level. The special material configuration of the bipolar plates (BPP) and the membrane electrode unit as well as deep value creation, for example through in-house catalyst production, ensure maximum efficiency and durability. Unlike conventional fuel cell systems, which have their origins in the passenger car sector, the design strategy of Freudenberg’s high-performance stacks is geared to achieving high efficiency combined with a long service life.

In addition, Freudenberg’s methanol-powered fuel cell system offers further advantages since – unlike drives with combustion technology – it does not emit any harmful nitrogen oxides.

Freudenberg’s safety concept was already tested for maritime conformity in an early phase of the “Pa-X-ell 2” research project. In addition to the focus on the safety concept, the topics of modularization and standardization were considered in order to take account of the aspects of large-scale industrialization from the very beginning. In the future, system units with a respective nominal output of 500 kW are to be combined into total capacities in the double-digit megawatt range.

The “HyFleet” research project launched in 2021 shows that the consistent design strategy with lifetime and efficiency as priorities is also well suited for other segments. Together with its project partners ZF Friedrichshafen and FlixBus, Freudenberg is working to replace conventional diesel drives in long-distance buses. Initial test results show that a service life of at least 35,000 hours can be achieved. This corresponds to a total service life of 1.2 million km for a truck.

The importance of the Type Approval issued by RINA for the world’s first methanol-powered fuel cell system for the development of sustainable technologies in the maritime sector was confirmed by the official handover of the relevant RINA certificate at the leading maritime trade fair SMM in Hamburg, Germany.