2022 September 9 15:21

Cosco Shipping delivers the first batch of automobiles to Zeebrugge for SAIC

On August 25, M.V. OOCL HONGKONG, a vessel operated by COSCO SHIPPING, arrived and berthed at the Port of Zeebrugge in Belgium at 4:00 p.m. local time, marking the successful completion of the first shipping task for SAIC’s automobile export project by COSCO SHIPPING Lines, according to the company's release.

Loaded with a total of 654 MG and MAXUS oil-fueled cars, two major auto brands under SAIC, the ship arrived at the destination after 38 days of voyage.

By successfully implementing the project, COSCO SHIPPING has met the transportation needs of SAIC for various models of vehicles, relieved the difficulties faced by SAIC in vehicle export, ensured the stability of SAIC’s supply chain, and managed to deliver its products all over the world.

The company has also fully tested the technical compatibility of containerized vehicle transportation in order to provide customers with more diversified end-to-end logistics transportation solutions.