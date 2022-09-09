2022 September 9 14:24

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company’s ferry Nakhchivan put into operation after overhaul

Ferry "Nakhchivan" owned by the Maritime Transportation fleet of "Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping" company CJSC (ASCO) was overhauled, according to ASCO.

Maintenance works were performed at the "Zigh" Ship Repair and Construction Yard was carried out with high quality and on time.

Main and auxiliary engines, pumps and refrigerators have been overhauled. Necessary works have been carried out on auxiliary steam boiler and auxiliary boiler of the vessel. Renovation of hull welding, piping, automation and electrical facilities as well as new compressors installation works have been completed.

Communication and electro radio navigational equipment has been repaired, defective spare parts replaced with new ones.

In addition, the living quarters and service spaces of the vessel have been renovated according to current requirements.

The underwater and surface parts of "Nakhchivan" as well as the main deck were painted after sand sweeping with abrasive sand.

After successful sea trials the vessel was returned to operation.