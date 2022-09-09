2022 September 9 13:05

Krasnoyarsk River Port replaces its obsolete locomotive with a more powerful one of domestic origin

Image source: Nornickel-ERP

The port also purchased 1,100 new sea containers

Krasnoyarsk River Port (subsidiary of Yenisey River Shipping Company) has replaced its obsolete locomotive with a modern one of domestic origin. A more powerful locomotive can simultaneously move up to 50 loaded railway cars while the old one could handle only 12 railway cars, says press center of Nornickel-ERP.

According to Anatoly Nemchin, modern engines feature lower fuel consumption hence higher efficiency of the railway operations.

The new locomotive’s service life is 40 years. It was acquired in the framework of the company’s investment programme.

The company’s container fleet is also upgraded under the programme. The port has purchased 1,100 new sea containers.

Krasnoyarsk River Port (subsidiary of Yenisey River Shipping Company) is among the largest cargo handling facilities in East Siberia and the largest one in the Yenisey Basin. Its annual capacity – 1.3 million tonnes of cargo. The company owns a 10-km long railway.