2022 September 9 13:42

Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine sign MoU to help decarbonize the maritime industry

During the international maritime trade fair SMM this week in Hamburg, Kongsberg Digital and Shell Marine signed an MoU to strengthen their service offerings to the maritime industry by developing joint solutions, enhancing their service portfolios, and identifying pilot projects to test their combined capabilities, according to the company's release.



The new partnership will see KDI bring its digital data infrastructure solutions, applications and open ecosystems together with Shell’s portfolio of Technical and Digital Services, which improve performance and reduce running and maintenance costs for its marine customers.



The MoU strengthens a longstanding partnership between KDI and Shell in the energy sector. KDI provides Shell with its digital twin Kognitwin on several Shell assets, including the Nyhamna Gas facility in Norway.