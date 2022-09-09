2022 September 9 12:31

DNV signs MOU with HHI, AVIKUS and LISCR to develop autonomous ship technology

At Gastech 2022, DNV signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with maritime industry technology leaders HHI, AVIKUS and Liberian International Ship & Corporate Registry (LISCR) to collaborate on autonomous ship technology developments, according to the company's release.



The Hyundai intelligent Navigation Assistant System (HiNAS 2.0) is an AI-based navigation solution that covers all steps for voyage from detection to situation analysis, planning and control. The system assists in safe navigation by displaying AR (augmented reality) images of detected ships and navigation information. Furthermore, it controls heading and speed for collision avoidance and route tracking. Developed by AVIKUS, a subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), the system creates and controls optimal routes for collision avoidance in the ocean, aiming to reduce crew fatigue and increase fuel efficiency.

The multilateral MOU includes a joint study to deploy autonomous navigation systems on board ships to increase technology uptake by the industry and flag states. During the project, AVIKUS, HHI and LISCR will actively contribute to developing autonomous maritime solutions that comply with DNV Rules on autonomous operations, where AVIKUS aims to obtain an Approval in Principle from DNV as well as the Liberian Flag Administration.





