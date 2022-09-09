2022 September 9 11:58

Rosmorport to tell about its fleet repair at Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference on September 20

Photo by PortNews

Vasily Strugov, Deputy General Director of FSUE Rosmorport, will speak at the Conference

The fleet of Rosmorport currently numbers 266 ships including 36 diesel icebreakers and tugs. Among them is the largest diesel icebreaker – Victor Chernomyrdin, Project 22600. Apart from icebreakers, Rosmorport fleet comprises dredgers, pilot ships, buoy tenders and other technical ships as well as new dual-fuel ro-ro ferries Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky.

Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference will be held on the zero day of the Global Fishery Forum and Seafood Expo Russia (SEAFOOD EXPO RUSSIA) on 20 September 2022 in Saint-Petersburg. The event is organized by PortNews Media Group.

The list of participants includes: USC, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, Rosatom, Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Nornickel, Morinsys - Agat, Nordic Engineering, Marine Engineering Bureau – SPb, Arcenal plant, Gazprom Fleet, Gazpromneft Shipping, Volga Shipping Company, Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet, VARPE, ASRF, Sozvezdie, etc.

The live streaming will be available on the PortNews’ Youtube TV on the day of the conference. Then the conference video will be uploaded and available on the PortNews TV.

