2022 September 9 11:40

Port Houston and Shell sign MOU to explore key energy, mobility, and decarbonization projects

In its latest sustainability move, Port Houston announced an agreement with Shell to explore opportunities to work together to meet the Port’s strategic goals in the areas of sustainability, resilience, and carbon reduction, according to the company's release.

Port Houston and Shell signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that outlines a shared intention to explore key energy, mobility, and decarbonization projects that could be implemented at Port terminals.

This agreement will help identify new technology and infrastructure opportunities at Port terminals that have the potential to ultimately lead to significant emissions reductions.

Earlier this year Port Houston announced its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050 and plans to achieve this by upgrading technology, improving infrastructure and equipment, and utilizing alternative fuels and clean energy sources.

The Port Houston Sustainability Action Plan identifies 27 initiatives on which to lead, partner, or support. The agreement with Shell is one of several Port Houston recently finalized to move forward on those initiatives.

The first project planned under the MOU will be a study to understand the decarbonization potential at Port Houston’s two container terminals, Barbours Cut Container Terminal and Bayport Container Terminal.

Port Houston reduced its carbon footprint by 55% from 2016 to 2021 through initiatives like the implementation of 100% asset-backed renewable electricity.

Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the US. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 public and private terminals, collectively known as the Port of Houston, is the US largest port for waterborne tonnage.