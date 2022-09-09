2022 September 9 10:14

LR awards design approval for DSME’s new dual fuel VLCC

LR has awarded Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) with Design Approval for its ammonia (NH3) dual fuel 300,000 DWT very large crude carrier (VLCC), according to LR's release. The VLCC, designed as part of a Joint Development Project (JDP) with DSME and MAN Energy Solutions which began in 2019, will use a low-carbon ammonia dual fuel propulsion system and is equipped with an IMO Type C tank.

DSME pioneered the design of the ammonia propulsion system whilst MAN Energy Solutions developed the ammonia dual fuel propulsion engine. The design previously received Approval in Principle (AiP) from LR and marks a key milestone in maritime’s decarbonisation efforts, in line with the IMO’s CII and EEXI regulations.

LR's role in the JDP has been to review the suitability and risks of the design with a hazard identification (HAZID) workshop and conduct a design review in accordance with the approval of risk-based design process.