2022 September 9 11:20

LR awarded AiP for HB Hunte’s new gas storage and supply system

LR has awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) for a new compact fuel storage and supply system, developed by HB Hunte Engineering, according to LR's release. The new design combines the tank connection space, as required by the IGF Code, and the fuel storage hold, in which the type C fuel gas tanks are located, offering space and cost advantages.

The gas storage and supply system are designed to offer a space saving solution for smaller LNG-fuelled vessels that have limited room onboard. With more LNG solutions being implemented on small-scale vessels, the concept can deliver significant efficiency advantages for new buildings as well as retrofits.

LR awarded the AiP following a thorough analysis that confirms the technical and regulatory feasibility of the system, becoming the first classification society to approve HB Hunte’s design.