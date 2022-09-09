  • Home
    PortNews offers new edition of its magazine

    PortNews Media Group has issued the third magazine this year, 3(43)2022

    Business activities intensify with the beginning of autumn. In early September PortNews Media Group issued the third magazine this year, 3(43)2022, which will be available at the major industry-focused events of the current business season.

    Amid unprecedented pressure of sanctions and disruption of international supply chains, Russia’s shipping, shipbuilding, transport and logistics segments continue operation. Global economy transformation and updating of domestic economic activities to the new format is underway literally before our eyes.

    Special material in the Accent section of the edition is dedicated to readiness of Russia’s transport infrastructure to the change of cargo flows in terms of structure and directions with a focus on infrastructure projects getting a new impetus to development.

    The Logistics section tells about the transportation of the global market of container shipping, about export potential of Russia’s gas and chemical product and about dedicated port facilities.

    A series of publications is focused on stable and efficient operation of the stevedoring business with port facilities developing in the context of new geopolitical and economic reality. Certain articles will be of special interest for those taking part in the V Global Fishery Forum & Seafood Expo Russia 2022, where the issue is to be presented. Comprehensive information on capabilities of Russia’s port facilities for handling Belorussian cargoes is offered in a special article. Other materials cover major principles of the optimization model for oil terminal logistics developed by Petersburg Oil Terminal .

    Specifics of Commercial Seaport of Murmansk, Russia’s largest port in the Arctic zone, and maintenance of inland water ways are covered by other publications.

    Special attention is paid to shipbuilding and ship repair. The dedicated section will serve as an info guide at OMR 2022XI Petersburg International Gas Forum, Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference, the latter scheduled for September 20.

    The Bunkering section offers its traditional review of Russia’s bunker market for H1’2022. The review prepared by IAA PortNews’ Analytical Department is based on IAA PortNews’ own data provided weekly by Russian bunker suppliers.

    The same section contains a publication based on the results of the forum "Current State and Prospects for the Development of the Russian Market of Bunkering Services".

    Human resources policy is also in the spotlight.

    The editorial team hopes the magazine content will help its readers make strategic decisions amid fast changing market situation and be aware of the industry developments.

    PortNews Magazine Editor-in-Chief – Tatyana Vilde tv@portnews.ru

    Previous edition of PortNews Magazine is available in Russian >>>>

    Single-click subscription for PortNews magazine (both printed and digital outlets are available) >>>>

2022 September 9

2022 September 8

