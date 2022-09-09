2022 September 9 10:40

Alfa Laval has optimizes the design of the Alfa Laval Smit LNG inert gas generator

Alfa Laval has optimized the design of the Alfa Laval Smit LNG inert gas generator, bringing greater flexibility to an industry-leading solution. Modular construction with a range of options will mean more choice and faster access to vital safety equipment, according to the company's release.



The Smit LNG system is known for its very dry, high-quality inert gas, which is produced with Alfa Laval’s unique UltramizingÒ principle. The fuel is atomized by steam, ensuring not only less soot in the cargo tank after inspection, but also lower NOx emissions. This high performance is now even more readily available, thanks to a modularized Smit LNG design.



The shift to modularity streamlines costs for customers, as they only pay for the Smit LNG options they select. Above all, it strengthens Alfa Laval’s cooperation with shipyards, since finished drawings can be supplied quickly – with no variation from system to system.



For shipowners, modularity means long-term benefits as well. Servicing Smit LNG systems will be quicker and simpler, thanks to a reduced number of standardized parts. Spare parts stock will be easier to manage, and troubleshooting will be faster in the unlikely event of an issue.



Alfa Laval is on of the world leaders in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.