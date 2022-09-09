2022 September 9 09:25

“K” Line starts trials of a next-generation onboard service cart called "Beecle"

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has begun trials of a next-generation onboard service cart called "Beecle" which has "zero" CO2 emissions, provided by N.Y. Co., Ltd. ("N.Y."), with a view of switching from present service car in the future, according to the company's release.

Used mini truck is loaded on car carriers operated by “K” Line and it is used for material transportation, cleaning and maintenance work. The mini truck, called service car, is gasoline- powered and there are some issues such as limited port to supply gasoline, limited location to store of gasoline on board.

The "Beecle" would solve the above issues because the cart is converted from a used electric golf cart and it is powered by a recycled lead-acid battery. Moreover, there is “zero” CO2 emissions at the process of recharging the battery onboard, which will be contributed to reduce environmental impact.

“Beecle” has been loaded onto the SIRIUS HIGHWAY operated by “K” Line in the end of August and vessel crew use it for 3 months until November as the trial.

