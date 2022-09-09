2022 September 9 09:22

Crude oil futures rise but close this week lower

Oil prices rose by 0.32%-0.42%

On 9 September 2022, 08:53 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.42% higher at $89.52 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.32% to $83.81 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are rising this morning but close this week lower due to the signals of demand decrease in China while considerable volumes are available in the global market, according to Interfax. From the beginning of the week, both Brent and WTI have dropped by over 3%. On September 8, crude prices settled at their lowest since January.