2022 September 8 18:00

Grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala port in 8M’22 surged by 60% to 142 thousand tonnes

Handling of all types of dry cargo rose by 90%

In January-August 2022, grain exports to Iran via Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port surged by 60%, year-on-year, to 142 thousand tonnes.

Handling of all types of dry cargo including cement, grain, clinker, building tile, flour and salt rose by 90%, year-on-year , to 285 thousand tonnes.

From the beginning of 2022, Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port has handled over 108 thousand tonnes of Iranian cement, twice as much as in the same period of 2021.

Makhachkala Commercial Sea Port is Russia’s only non-freezing deepwater port in the Caspian Sea able to accommodate vessels with length of up to 150 meters and draft of up to 4.5 meters. The port’s infrastructure comprises a dry cargo harbor with a transshipment facility capable of handling 3 million tonnes of cargo per year, berths for general cargo, dry bulk cargo and containers with annual capacity of 1.2 million tonnes, a Ro-Ro terminal with annual capacity of 1.3 million tonnes and a grain terminal with annual capacity of 0.5 million tonnes. The links the transport system of Russia’s South with the states of the Middle Asia, Iran, Trans-Caucasian region, etc.