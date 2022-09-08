2022 September 8 17:32

Cargo throughput of Russian seaports in 2022 remains flat, year-on-year – Vladimir Putin

Cargo transportation along some routes can grow by about 60 percent by 2030

The total cargo throughput of Russian seaports has only slightly decreased over the seven months of this year: it has remained at the same level as a year earlier, which is about 482 million tonnes of cargo. Last year there were 483 million, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum plenary session held on September 7.

According to the President, over the past years Russia has implemented big plans for the development of transport infrastructure, railways and roads, seaports and pipelines. Those timely decisions have made it possible for businesses to quickly rebuild logistics in today's conditions.

“Far Eastern ports are seeing a real logistics boom. The volume of cargo transhipment and container handling is such that specialists are working 24/7 to handle the workload,” he emphasized adding that Russia will further build up it transport capabilities, expand the road and railway network, build new access roads to sea terminals and expand their capacity.

“Our focus is on building the eastward infrastructure and developing the North-South international corridor and ports of the Azov-Black Sea basin which we will keep working on. They will open up more opportunities for Russian companies to enter the markets of Iran, India, the Middle East and Africa and, of course, for reciprocal deliveries from these countries. The total volume of freight and cargo transportation along these routes and arteries will be able to grow by about 60 percent by 2030. We are absolutely realistic about our predictions,” said Vladimir Putin.

“To achieve these numbers, the Government has drafted specific “roadmaps” which will enable us to make this work consistent, consolidate and coordinate our efforts in terms of deadlines and capacity to break up the bottlenecks and upgrade border checkpoints and related infrastructure” he added.

Related link:

What does eastward pivot bring? >>>>