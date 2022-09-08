2022 September 8 17:41

Northern Xplorer signs LOI with West Sea Shipyard to build world’s first zero-emission cruise ship

Recently established Norwegian cruise venture and Portuguese shipbuilder West Sea today signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the construction of the company’s maiden vessel, with expected delivery at the start of the 2025/2026 cruise season, according to the company's release.



West Sea intends to build the 250-passenger vessel at its facility in Viana do Costello north of Porto. Its cruise newbuilding portfolio to date includes the 200-passenger World Navigator (built 2021), World Voyager (built 2020) and World Explorer (built 2019), the first three in a series of seven high-end polar expedition vessels for a renowned luxury cruise operator.



The vessel’s design features ABB’s fully electric propulsion system, including the battery and hydrogen fuel cell technology that will enable to it to sail emissions-free in the Norwegian fjords and further afield as the green shift takes root.



NX and ABB are currently in dialogue with multiple sub-suppliers for vessel systems.



Oslo-based business law firm Gronvigh, Tjersland & Indrevær DA were central to creating the LoI’s legal framework.



The LOI is an important step towards creating a new paradigm in the cruise industry and to meet Norway’s brave decision to ban fossil fuel-powered ships from its world-heritage fjords from 2026.



Sandvik previously commissioned the hybrid-electric sightseeing vessels Vision of the Fjords (built 2016) and Future of the Fjords (built 2018) in his former role as founder and CEO of tourism company The Fjords. Constructed by specialist Norwegian shipbuilder Brodrene Aa, both vessels won the ‘Ship of the Year’ award during maritime trade fair SMM in Hamburg in their respective delivery years.