2022 September 8 17:20

Saipem joins the initiative for zero methane emissions promoted by OGCI

Saipem has joined as a Supporter of the global “Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative” to reduce methane emissions from operations, promoted by the Oil and Gas Climate Initiative (OGCI), according to the company's release.

The OGCI, a CEO-led initiative that brings together 12 of the largest oil and gas companies worldwide, aims to lead the energy industry’s response to climate change. The Aiming for Zero Methane Emissions Initiative, launched in March 2022, establishes an all-in approach that treats methane emissions as seriously as the oil and gas industry already treats safety. Signatories and supporters of the initiative aim for zero emissions and strive to do what is needed to get there.

By joining the initiative as a Supporter, Saipem is committed to having a positive influence on reducing methane emissions from the energy industry. This represents an important additional step in the company’s path towards decarbonisation and confirms how sustainability is an increasingly strategic priority for the company.

Saipem is an advanced technological and engineering platform for the design, construction and operation of safe and sustainable complex infrastructure and plants. Saipem has always been oriented towards technological innovation and is currently committed, alongside its clients, on the frontline of energy transition with increasingly digitalised tools, technologies and processes that were devised from the outset with environmental sustainability in mind. It is listed on the Milan stock exchange and operates in 70 countries around the world with 32 thousand employees from 130 different nationalities.