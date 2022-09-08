2022 September 8 17:02

ICTSI Subic to add four additional rubber tired gantries

Subic Bay International Terminals (SBITC) is deploying four additional rubber tired gantries (RTG) to boost its landside operations and improve overall productivity in support of the growth prospects of North and Central Luzon in the Philippines, according to the company's release.



Scheduled for delivery in the last week of September, the RTGs will augment the terminal’s existing fleet of six to enable quicker truck and vessel turnaround times for smoother cargo flow. The resulting efficiency gains will allow SBITC to stay ahead of the demand curve and cater to the increased cargo shipments during peak shipping season.



SBITC started using RTGs in 2019, which resulted in reduced truck dwell times, improved yard utilization and a 42 percent increase in the terminal’s static capacity. The additional RTGs will enable SBITC to further improve its service offerings to stakeholders and raise the industry standard in the region.



With an annual capacity of 600,000 TEUs, SBITC is the gateway to the markets of North and Central Luzon. Its strategic location at the Subic Bay Freeport, naturally deep waters and proximity to major international shipping routes–combined with ICTSI’s world-class brand of port operation and management–have helped transform the Port of Subic into one of the Philippines’ most important shipping hubs.













ABOUT SUBIC BAY INTERNATIONAL TERMINAL CORP.

In 2007, under the Subic Port Development Project, the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) awarded ICTSI subsidiary Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. the concession for the New Container Terminal (NCT) 1, with commercial operations commencing in 2008. In 2011, under the Subic Port Project’s second phase, SBMA awarded ICTSI Subic, Inc. the concession to operate NCT 2. Increasing volumes at the Subic Bay Freeport enabled ICTSI to streamline and interface the operations of NCT 1 and 2. The merged operations are ready to serve an improving local economy in Central and Northern Luzon regions, alongside with its continued support to facilitate the box market of Metro Manila. (www.sbitc.ph)



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.