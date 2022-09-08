2022 September 8 16:35

MOL and ENN sign long-term charter deal for three newbuilding LNG carriers

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. today, through a subsidiary, signed a long-term charter contract for three newbuilding LNG carriers with ENN LNG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of ENN Natural Gas Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The vessels will be constructed at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. of China, and are slated for delivery by 2028.

After delivery, the vessels will be engaged mainly in transport of LNG, procured by ENN under long-term purchases contract, to China.

ENN is a leading privately owned energy company, which has an extensive customer base in more than 20 provinces in China. It supplies 10% of natural gas consumption in China and operates a large LNG terminal in the Zhoushan area of Zhejiang Province.