2022 September 8 16:50

Container throughput of Global Ports’ north-western terminals fell by about 80% in summer 2022

The fall in the 7-month period makes 45%

Handling of containers at the North-West terminals has dropped by about 80%, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Dmitry Pankov, General Director of Delo Management Company, as telling journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“In the North-West region, the situation is quite tragic. Our prediction of a 80-pct fall come true. That was in June, July and August. Taking into account the statistics of the first five months when the terminals had good results, the fall in the 7-month period makes 45%. Container handling has almost stopped. We replace containers with non-containerized cargo — fertilizers, metal scrap, equipment,” he said.

Major international operators including Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), CMA CGM, Hapag Lloyd and ONE stopped calling at Russian ports after the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Container flows have turned from the North-West to the Sout and the Far East of Russia. Read more in IAA PortNews’ article What does eastward pivot bring?

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).

Related links:

What does eastward pivot bring? >>>>

New line services launched from Novorossiysk by about ten companies after foreign operators left Russia>>>>

With a southern line service >>>>