2022 September 8 16:27

Russia’s demand for construction of new ships by 2035 increased to 1,500 units

Russia’s demand for construction of new ships by 2035 increased to 1,500 units, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, as saying at the Eastern Economic Forum session “The Future of Industries: What to Buy and What to Produce? Shipbuilding”.



According to him, the previous plan for construction of civil ships and equipment was based on the demand until 2035 estimated at slightly over 1,000 units.



“However, the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture declared the need for additional 440 units… Besides, the demand for newbuildings to ensure cargo transportation by the Northern Sea Route, as well as for passenger transportation, has increased from 32 units with additional 71 ships. Thus, about 1,500 ships are to be built at Russian shipyards by 2035,” said Victor Yevtukhov.