2022 September 8 14:12

A.P. Moller – Maersk signs an agreement with Dubai South to more than double its warehousing & distribution footprint in UAE

Maersk Kanoo UAE, the global integrated logistics company, today signed an agreement with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, for its new warehousing and distribution (W&D) facility in Dubai, according to the company's release.

The 15,000 sq. m. (~162,000 square feet) ‘Maersk Integrated Logistics Centre DWC’ facility in the Dubai South Logistics District will have a capacity to cater to 15,000 pallet positions and 10,000 bin locations; it will also serve as a fulfilment centre.

Following the inauguration of the first W&D facility (108,000 square feet) in Dubai at JAFZA earlier this year in March, Maersk will more than double its total footprint in the UAE with the new fulfilment centre.



The Maersk Integrated Logistics Centre DWC at Dubai South will become operational later this month. The new facility will allow Maersk to operate a hybrid model of a bonded and non-bonded warehouse and truly fulfil different customer needs, including that of a fulfilment centre for end-to-end e-commerce solutions. The facility will also play an important role in supporting Maersk’s existing services, including ocean shipping, landside transportation, customs clearance, etc. Customers taking advantage of the integrated solutions from Maersk will benefit from reduced handovers of their cargo through its journey, leading to potentially faster turnaround times, higher visibility, better control and more predictability of their supply chains.

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 square-kilometer, master-planned city based on the happiness of the individual. The city is identified as Dubai’s flagship urban project and is designed to create 500,000 jobs in an integrated, economic environment that supports all types of businesses and industries.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated container logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As one of the global leaders in shipping services, the company operates in 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people.



