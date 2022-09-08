2022 September 8 13:29

Delo Group’s fleet numbers about 25 ships as of September 2022

The group is currently planning the layout of its container ships in the basins of Russia

As of September 2022, the fleet of Delo Group fleet numbers about 25 ships. The company started chartering ships in April 2022 after international operators stopped calling at Russian ports, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Dmitry Pankov, General Director of Delo Management Company, as telling journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“About 25 ships, including those of Sakhalin Shipping Company, are under operation of Delo Group today. We started chartering ships in April, after international operators left Russia. It was a situation with cargo available but no fleet to carry it. We chartered ships of the Chinese and Turkish companies,” he said.

In August, Delo Group closed two deals. Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO, 13 ships) and Rosatom increased its stake in Delo Group to 49%.

According to Dmitry Pankov, the group is currently planning the layout of its ships in the basins of Russia.

Delo Group is Russian transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is Delo Management Company. The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer. The shipping business is represented by Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO).