2022 September 8 13:02

Fesco to expand its fleet with three ships by the end of 2022

The company’s fleet will number 25 units

Fesco will expand its fleet with three ships by the end of 2022, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Arkady Korostelyov, Chairman of Fesco’s executive board, as telling journalists at the Eastern Economic Forum.

“The investment programme foresees the purchase of additional 10-15 thousand TEU. Th same is about the fleet. It currently numbers 22 vessels and, hopefully, we will own 25 vessels by the end of the year,” he said emphasizing that the vessels will be about 10 years old of 1-2 thousand TEU in capacity.

According to Arkady Korostelyov, the purchase price has doubled from the beginning of the year.

Fesco’s fleet of containers totals 110,000 TEU, he added.

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 110,000 containers and about 9,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.