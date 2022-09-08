2022 September 8 12:01

Stolt Tankers enhances fuel efficiency with Yara Marine's FuelOpt

Stolt Tankers and Yara Marine Technologies have signed an agreement to equip a further seven tankers with Yara Marine's FuelOpt propulsion optimization technology, according to the company's release. The agreement was signed at SMM in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday, 7 September 2022. This new order follows the installation and evaluation of FuelOpt on board the Stolt Breland in early 2022.

Operating the largest fleet of chemical tankers in the world, Stolt Tankers is looking to prioritize voyage efficiency solutions that support emissions reductions. Having successfully trialed Yara Marine’s FuelOpt system and recorded distinct fuel savings and emissions reductions, the company intends to implement the system across a larger percentage of its fleet.

FuelOpt maximizes fuel savings through energy efficiency and is compatible with any marine fuel, which supports Stolt Tankers’ goal of having a fuel-flexible fleet. The system allows customers to use all existing fuels while future-proofing for possible new fuels. Extremely versatile, FuelOpt is also compatible with any propeller or engine, and can be installed on older vessels or newbuilds.



Customers can monitor and adjust FuelOpt’s ability to directly control speed, fuel consumption, engine power, or a combination thereof based on commands set via an intuitive panel on the bridge. The system adapts propulsive power to changing environmental conditions and erases costly variations in speed and power, leading to increased efficiency, fuel savings, and emissions reductions.

For vessels with a controllable pitch propeller – such as the Stolt Breland – FuelOpt offers dynamic pitch and RPM optimization that regulates propeller pitch and engine RPM separately. This leads to greater gains in efficiency since the engine and propeller operate at optimal conditions, thereby optimizing energy use.

In addition to Stolt Tankers, Yara Marine has worked with Neste, Ardmore, Teekay, Stenersen, Donsötank, Ektank, and more to provide fuel savings via FuelOpt across both short sea and deep sea operations.



Stolt Tankers operates a fleet of 160 chemical tankers, providing safe, reliable, and high-quality global transportation services for bulk liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, and clean petroleum products. Its deep-sea fleet is seamlessly integrated with Stolt Tankers’ regional fleets in Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, and inland barging services in Europe and the Gulf Coast of the US.

Stolt Tankers is a division of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (SNL), a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution, and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals, and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



Yara Marine is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with branches in Sweden, Poland, and China.