2022 September 8 10:41

First tanker carrying LNG from Arctic LNG 1 project sailed to USA – Vladimir Putin

Image source: Kremlin price cap on Russian gas and oil as a stupidity

The first tanker carrying LNG from the Arctic LNG 1 project sailed to the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum, according to the Kremlin.

“Americans are very pragmatic people. They waged a war against one of our LNG projects in the Arctic but the first tanker carrying LNG from this field and from this enterprise sailed to the United States, because it was a profitable deal,” said the President adding later that he was speaking about the Arctic LNG 1 project.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia can meet the growing demand of everyone who is willing to work with us. He emphasized that pipeline gas is by orders of magnitude more competitive than the liquefied natural gas brought in from across the ocean.

When commenting on the decision of the G7 to impose price cap on Russian gas and oil, Vladimir Putin referred to it as a stupidity: “one more non-market decision without any prospects. All administrative restrictions in global trade lead only to disproportions and price hikes,” he said adding that the European market has recently lost its premium status while the global demand for energy is enormous, hence no problems with energy sale. “We will also engage in liquefying gas and selling LNG all over the world,” said Vladimir Putin.