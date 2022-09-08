2022 September 8 10:50

“K” Line starts collaborative research on decarbonization with JSW Steel

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) signed the Memorandum Of Understanding with JSW Steel Ltd. (JSW) for establishing the working committee for collaborative research on decarbonization, according to the company's release.

“K”Line and it's affiliated company “K” Line (India) Shipping Private Limited（KISP）have been engaging in seaborne transportation of the raw materials for JSW (“K” Line since 2006 and KISP since 2014).

Today, it's transport volume of iron ore, coal, limestone etc. is reaching about 10 million ton per annum by Supramax upto Capesize bulkers and performing both coastal and international trades.

JSW and “K” Line agreed to collaborate together through the sharing of research, ideas, utilising and leveraging on the respective party’s knowledge about new marine technology, alternative fuels and other fields potentially growing in the near future, so as to achieve Net-Zero Green House Gas emissions in marine transportation by 2050.