2022 September 8 09:40

Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session

Oil prices rose by 0.68%-0.79%

On 8 September 2022, 09:13 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for November settlement were trading 0.68% higher at $88.6 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for October delivery rose by 0.79% to $82.59 a barrel.

Crude oil futures are rising this morning after a steep fall at the previous session due to concerns over possible slowdown in global demand for fuel. At the previous session, Brent settled at its lowest since January 24, WTI — at its lowest since January 11, according to Dow Jones Market Data.