2022 September 7 18:27

Babcock partners with Hyundai Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to develop liquefied CO2 carriers

Babcock’s LGE business, the world leader in liquefied gas solutions, has partnered with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) to develop liquefied CO2 carrier designs to service growing demand for this kind of vessel, according to the company's release.

Babcock will design the cargo handling system for a range of ship sizes, specifications, cargo purities and voyage profiles to produce a highly efficient system, which has been optimised to minimise emissions and cargo loss – thereby reducing environmental impact.

Babcock is currently developing a suite of solutions to assist shipowners in their journey towards decarbonisation. This includes fuel gas supply systems for alternative fuels, carbon capture technologies and a range of retrofittable carbon reduction systems.