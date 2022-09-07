2022 September 7 17:40

Schulte Group presents new LNG bunker vessel design

Schulte Group presented today for the first time its next generation design for an LNG bunker vessel (LBV) at Gastech Exhibition and Conference in Milan, according to the company's release. The shipping group has used its experience as an LNG bunker vessel owner and operator to develop a new innovative LBV design that is easy-to-use, fulfils present and known future requirements for at-sea LNG bunker deliveries and reduces last-mile costs.

The unique vessel design does away with the need for fenders and spacer pontoons, which take time and manpower to manually deploy, replacing them with an integrated outrigging system that’s compatible with any vessel type and can be operational in five minutes with the push of a button. Same applies to the telescopic crane, which extends over 40 meters over the water and can be adjusted to any required reach. The vessel fits with all known and soon-to-come LNG-fuelled vessels.

It also features warming-up, gas freeing and aeration equipment to prepare LNG-fuelled vessels for drydock, and flexible design options so that the LBV can be tailored to specific requirements. The bunker vessel can be operated by a smaller crew whilst still ensuring high safety standards.

All of these components are geared towards reducing the CAPEX (capital) and OPEX (operating) costs for owners and operators, and ultimately will achieve low last-mile costs for the LNG-fuel industry, including the LNG-fuelled client vessels.



The LBV has been designed to maximise operational compatibility, including: vessels with protruding structures from the hull, such as those typically found on cruise liners with protruding lifeboats, deck structure and balconies; vessels with short bodies such as high-speed, slender container vessels; those with high freeboards including large crude oil and bulk carriers.

Schulte Group’s LBV has been developed in accordance with the International Code for Safety for Ships Using Gases or other Low-Flashpoint Fuels (IGC) Code and other IMO regulations. It also complies with and is prepared for new and future decarbonising rules and regulations like IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) and EU’s Fit-For-55 programmes.

In this context, measures are either built into the design or available for future upgrade with, for example, a battery hybrid solution or retrofitted for hydrogen power. In combination with a battery hybrid solution and “green” shore power, depending on the operation profile, the vessel could operate largely carbon-emissions free.

Overall, the next generation LBV design brings together safety, compatibility, eco sustainability, operational flexibility and cost efficiency.